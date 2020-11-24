Actors and theatre freelancers are out of work this Christmas due to the pandemic and the closing of non-essential services such as theatres and entertainment venues.



Scottish beer brand, Brewgooder, which already donates profits to clean water projects, has launched a panto-themed selection box of four beers to raise money to support struggling actors and theatre workers.



Each limited-edition pack (costing £20 and available at brewgodder.com) will include beers from Brewgooder, The Wild Beer Co, Mondo Brewing and The Gipsy Hill Brewing Company, as well as theatre snack favourites from Love Popcorn and Tony’s Chocolonely.



Beer lovers will also have the chance to watch an exclusive online performance of an original pantomime, Jack & The Beer Hops written by award-winning Scottish author and playwright Johnny McKnight.



It will be hosted on the company website and will premier on Saturday, December 12 and run until December 31.



Each Panto In A Box will feature a Jack & The Beer Hops story booklet written by Johnny McKnight where audiences will be able to learn more about each character and the inspiration behind the original performance.



Proceeds will be donated to The Theatre Artists Fund and the brewery company’s co-founder James Hughes said: “The pantomime industry is the bedrock of British humour and culture over the festive season, and to see the theatre and arts communities hit with such devastation is heartbreaking.



“It’s never been more important to come together, unite industries and look after one another in these strange times, and with social good at the core of all we do, we felt it was only right to support in any way we can.”









So let’s raise a glass and a smile and a cheer

And shout ‘it’s behind you’ to a horrible year!

