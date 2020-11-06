Investigations are under way following a number of serious incidents across Scotland on Bonfire Night where police officers and firefighters were attacked with fireworks and other objects whilst groups caused damage to cars and properties.

In Edinburgh police received reports of anti-social behaviour in Pennywell Place.

Officers attended and a 16-year-old male youth was arrested and is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

In Hay Avenue, officers had to deal with a large group of youths throwing fireworks and bricks at them.

A police vehicle was also damaged in this incident. Officers also attended Arthur’s Seat where groups of youths had gathered with fireworks and a bonfire was alight.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “As the Chief Constable has said, it is disgraceful and deplorable when officers and staff are subjected to violence during the course of their duties.

“Across the country, the overwhelming majority of the public enjoyed Bonfire Night safely and responsibly and I want to thank them for heeding our advice. However, I am disappointed at the level of disorder and anti-social behaviour seen last night. A minority of people’s behaviour has once again put lives at risk. It also places intense pressure on the emergency services and impacts severely on local communities.

“The evening of Thursday, 5 November, 2020, saw a number of serious incidents arising throughout Scotland that required Operation Moonbeam resources to support local policing colleagues.

“The majority of these incidents involved young people. To be absolutely clear, such actions are dangerous and cause harm to the public and emergency service workers.

“We will not tolerate such acts and you may not have been arrested last night but rest assured, officers are carrying out follow-up investigations to identify those involved and responsible. Additional officers will continue to be deployed over the coming days to support local divisions.”

