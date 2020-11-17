Edinburgh’s own Brazilian eatery, Fazenda, will send the whole experience to you at home.

Known for carving the finest cuts of South American meat right at your table, Fazenda has launched a new concept, bringing its famous fillets and perfect Picanha to your dining table wherever you are in the UK.

With guests unable to visit the George Street restaurant at the moment due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Fazenda team has launched an online shop, brimming with all the cuts from the usual menu plus a whole host of hand-picked specialities from independent farmers across the UK and overseas.

In addition to the signature cap of rump, fillet and sirloin, executive chef Fran Martinez has sourced grass-fed Hereford Tomahawk steaks, Wagyu ribeye imported from world-renowned Finca Santa Rosalia in Spain, French-trimmed Agnei Ibérico lamb racks and dozens more.

Browse the entire shop and curate your own dining experience, with the individually priced cuts partnered with a handful of Fazenda favourites, such as the much-loved cheese bread (pão de queijo), a range of charcuterie and classic chimichurri. All you need to enjoy the experience are some sharp knives and the dining table set for whoever is in your household.

With a choice of more than 45 different cuts from three continents, the Fazenda team have simplified the selection process with the soon to be launched Fazenda at Home Box, consisting of a selection of five starters, three prime meats, an accompaniment and South American delicacies mini-churros and dulce de leche alfajores to finish the experience.

Each item on the new menu is listed with information about sourcing, storage and delivery, with products arriving in eco-friendly, sustainable packaging. Every order will also include a QR code that takes you to the Fazenda at Home recipe section showing some step-by-step guides to cooking meat perfectly, creating your own sauces and ideas for additional side dishes.

Tomás Maunier, co-founder of Fazenda, said: “Fazenda at Home is a dream that has been in progress for years, and we are truly delighted to have been able to make it a reality. We have more ideas and dreams for Fazenda at Home, but with the announcement of a second lockdown, we decided to bring our plans forward for those who are missing our restaurants.

“Sharing quality food together with those we love, sharing moments and creating memories together is what this is all about for us, and it’s in the core of what we are trying to achieve with Fazenda at Home as well.”

Fazenda at Home is available now for delivery across the whole of mainland UK, with wine, new menu items and a festive box all due to be added to the shop in the coming weeks. To begin picking your favourites for your Fazenda at Home experience, head to shop.fazenda.co.uk

