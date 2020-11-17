A police investigation is underway after the body of a man was found on Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.20am this morning.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after they responded to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh were called to Salisbury Crags around 10.20am on Tuesday, 17 November, after the body of a man was found in the area.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

