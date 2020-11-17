More than 26,000 local people have responded to the ‘Your Police’ survey – the largest survey of its kind for Police Scotland.

Understanding the views and priorities of Scotland’s diverse communities is important, and officers want to know what they are getting right, and what they can do better.

This valuable feedback during a challenging time has helped police identify where they need to step up their local presence.

It has also allowed officers to prioritise the issues that matter most to local communities.

The survey can be found here and takes less than 10 minutes to complete ➡

Alternatively, please contact us if you’d like to complete the survey in a different way: consultations@scotland.pnn.police.uk

