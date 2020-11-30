Castle Fine Art which stocks limited edition prints and original artworks is moving into a bigger gallery on Multrees Walk.

There are two floors of light bright space to show off the art on sale.























Ian Weatherby-Blythe, Group Managing Director at Castle Fine Art, said:“It’s no secret that the pandemic has hit the high street hard this year with many long-established brands being forced to close, so we are rightly proud to be bringing some good news to the sector – especially as we celebrate our 25thbirthday this year. We are so pleased to be relocating to a bigger unit within Multrees Walk, it has been a fantastic home to us and is renowned for its unrivalled shopping experience and impeccable customer service.”

“Making art accessible to everyone has always been the cornerstone of our business; with more people working from home we have found they want to be surrounded by beauty, interest and something out of the ordinary, and our collections provide just that. We are able to offer customers a real immersive experience when they shop with us, and our team of consultants has extensive knowledge on the works we have on offer as well as what pieces work best in what spaces. So even if you’re a newcomer to art collecting, we have the expertise to help point you in the right direction, whatever your budget or style.”

The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary and there will be four members of staff employed in the Multrees Walk branch joining the portfolio of 40 UK galleries.

The new Castle Fine Art gallery is now open at 20 Multrees Walk, St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH1 3DQ.

For enquiries, please contact edinburgh@castlefineart.com or telephone 0131 261 9181.

http://www.castlefineart.com

