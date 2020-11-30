Craigies Farm Shop and Café are finalists in the ‘Large Farm Shop’ category in a national awards competition celebrating the best in the farm retail industry.

Organised by the Farm Retail Association (FRA), the Farm Retail Awards are the only awards to be judged by fellow farm retailers and celebrate the best farm shops, farm cafés and restaurants, farmers’ markets and trade suppliers in the country.

Craigies, based just outside Edinburgh in South Queensferry, are expecting to have their busiest Christmas yet, with customers new and old planning for their own Christmas celebrations.

When Covid-19 struck, Craigies began offering an enhanced online delivery and click and collect service for their customers, with their café and pick your own introducing an online booking system.

This is the second shortlist for Craigies in the Farm Retail Awards, as they were also announced as finalists in the ‘Pick Your Own’ category earlier this year.

Craigies owner, John Sinclair, said: “To be shortlisted for not one, but two awards this year is a phenomenal feeling. Despite the challenges we’ve faced, the whole Craigies team have worked incredibly hard to ensure we can still offer the best experiences to our customers this year, whether that’s in our farm shop, café, or out in the PYO fields.”

Chairman Rob Copley said: “We wish every finalist in the Farm Retail Awards the very best of luck. This year especially, farm retailers have helped to keep the nation fed, offering easy access to fresh, nutritious and affordable British food.

“Run by local families for local families, supporting local farmers and local jobs, farm shops are at the beating heart of communities across the country. We hope customers keep coming back to support them and local farmers for years to come.”

Farm retailers play a crucial role in the rural economy, providing welcome support for thousands of independent suppliers, from family farms to artisan makers.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday 3 March 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...