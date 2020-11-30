Police are urging road users not to drive after drinking or taking drugs.

This festive season will be different to those we have been used to, with office parties and socialising not taking place in the same way.

Sadly since April, more than 3,500 people have been detected drink or drug driving. There is a close link between this type of behaviour and fatal and serious road collisions, so this festive season we urge people to not risk drinking and driving or taking drugs and driving.

Officers will continue to proactively patrol the roads and we will be testing drivers who are suspected of drink or drug driving.

Please take care this festive season, think carefully about your behaviour behind the wheel and use the roads safely.

Here’s a message from Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams: “I would like to appeal to road users to drive safe.

“It is really important over this period that people don’t risk drinking and driving or of course taking drugs and driving as well.

“My officers can now breathalyse people and drug swab them at the roadside and sadly since the start of the year many hundreds of motorists have been caught and convicted of driving both under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“Please over the festive season ahead, enjoy yourself, do the best you can to stay safe and follow the Covid-19 guidelines but don’t risk drinking and driving or taking drugs and getting behind the wheel of your car.

“Please drive safe.”

