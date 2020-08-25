Johnstons of Elgin’s Edinburgh store will launch the By Appointment app tomorrow.

The new app is designed to assist their customers to shop with confidence and also enjoy a better shopping experience, while helping their store staff manage evolving government guidelines and keep their stores safe. Johnstons’ New Bond Street store launched the app on Wednesday 19th August and will be followed by the Edinburgh store this week.

Created by hospitality and IT development experts Charles Smith and Adam Batten, the app is downloadable for both Apple and android devices.

Once registered on the app (which is quick and easy), Johnstons of Elgin’s shoppers will be able to:

book / cancel / reschedule appointments, free of charge

visit both the New Bond Street and Multrees Walk stores by appointment

map out a shopping route

utilise contactless store check-in and out using a personal QR code

George McNeil, Managing Director, Retail Division of Johnstons of Elgin, commented: “We are pleased to have this timely opportunity to partner with By Appointment. We are constantly looking to enhance our customers’ in-store experience and this app delivers safety, confidence and an elevated shopping experience that we hope will be greatly welcomed by our customers in both Edinburgh and London.”

Charles Smith, co-founder of By Appointment, commented: “Our app revolutionises the way retailers operate and consumers shop in the post-lockdown world. With various reassuring and engaging benefits, it will encourage shoppers back into Johnstons of Elgin’s stores as we all make sense of ‘the next normal’.”

