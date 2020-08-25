There is little doubt that Sicilian cuisine represents Italian gastronomy at its best and true to his Italian self, Chef Nico Simeone will present a curation of taste and authenticity at ‘Six by Nico’ in Edinburgh this Autumn as ‘Sicily’ makes a welcomed return on the menu.

From Monday 7th September, the six-course tasting menu perfectly encapsulates the tastes, shapes, scents and colours of Sicilian cuisine, running until Sunday 18th October.

Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island, just off the “toe” of Italy’s boot, is one of the few places in the world that manages to combine a wealth of aromas and flavours together.

Today, Sicilian cuisine is a singular combination of Arab, Greek, French, Spanish and North African influences, with myriad Italian flavours thrown in for good measure.

With this in mind and taking inspiration from his Italian heritage, Chef Nico Simeone has created a tantalizing tasting menu that is reminiscent of his trip to Sicily in 2018 (when the theme was first introduced) where he and the team spent time exploring the town of Palermo, bringing home flavours from some the most richly textured culinary heritage anywhere on earth.

Guests will be transported to the breath-taking landscapes and amazing food of the illustrious Mediterranean island, with the ‘Sicily’ menu creating unforgettable Summer memories for all.

The new six course tasting menu includes, Arancini – Cacio é Pepe & Egg Yolk Jam, Red Pepper & Smoked Mozzarella, Spinach & Gorgonzola & Pickled Walnut; Sicilian Lamb – Aubergine Caponata, Olive Tapenade & Lemon gel; Hazelnut Ragu – Saffron Pappardelle & Aged Parmesan; Seabass – Fregola Sarda, Cherry Tomato Puttanesca, Caper Raisin Dressing & Crispy Cavolo Nero; Porchetta – Salsiccia, Pickled Fennel, Mostarda & Pistachio Crumb.

In a country instilled with a penchant and a passion for sweets, it wouldn’t be a complete Sicilian menu without an Italian treat. Diners at the restaurant will end their food experience with a Sicilian Lemon Tart – Basil Sablé, Creme fraiche Sorbet, Red Wine Gel, Crystallised Pine nut & Rosemary.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “In 2018 our team spent time on the Italian Island soaking up the scenery and tasting some of the best food in Europe. Raisins and saffron crop up in the island’s most famous dishes, and cooking techniques differ from those found on the mainland.

“As we re-visit this theme in 2020 with a brand new ‘Sicily’ menu for customers old and new, we look forward to showcasing these inspirations with a flavour-filled menu.”

“From perfect Porchetta to Arancini, Sicilian food is world-famous but many will be very surprised by just how varied and diverse Sicily’s cuisine is – it’s a veritable melting pot of flavour.

“Whilst much of it is clearly Italian, there are some commonly used ingredients that clearly stand out and this is what our guests at ‘Six by Nico’ will discover on our new menu.”

Diners can book a table now for ‘Sicily’. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night. The menu will be priced from £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as Sicilian inspired snack sides.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk

‘Sicily’ will run from Monday 7th September to Sunday 18th October 2020 at ‘Six by Nico’ Edinburgh City Centre.

