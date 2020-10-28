Morrisons Stores are making up packed lunches this week in all 500 stores for those children who are entitled to free school meals. The store will provide 15,000 lunchboxes each day all over the UK to help any school age children who might otherwise not have enough to eat.

The store is determined that no child will go hungry.

The local Community Champion in the Portobello branch, Gillian Lawson, has contacted breakfast clubs and local school communities who will help with the distribution. At checkouts in store you will find Kids Donation Meal Bags which you can scan through with your own shopping and then place in the donation station. These are then handed out to the children who need them – and each pack is decorated with Gillian’s own call sign – a hand drawn heart.

The packs cost between £1 and £5 and contain a nutritionally balanced mix of food products that have been requested by the local food banks and schools according to their needs. The pre-packed parcels are available at the front of all Morrisons stores and are paid for at the checkout. The pack is then put aside for delivery to those in need.





Gillian and staff in the Portobello Road store

Gillian said: “We at Morrisons don’t want any child to be hungry. We want to do our bit to ensure as many school children as possible eat good, nutritious food.

“I as a community champion am proud to be able to help and feed the tummies of our future generation.”

