Hibs have announced that from tomorrow, Thursday 29 October they will be opening a pop-up shop at the Gyle Shopping Centre on an initial three-month basis to make it as easy as possible for fans to get their hands on all Hibernian-related products.
They’re open for business from 9.30am tomorrow morning.
Opening Hours
Monday to Friday: 9.30am-6pm.
Saturday: 9am-6pm.
Sunday: 10am-6pm.
Fans with any questions can email info@hiberniandirect.co.uk.
Alternatively, the Clubstore team are now on social media and available for all queries.
They can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Alternatively you can always order products online.