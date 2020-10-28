Hibs have announced that from tomorrow, Thursday 29 October they will be opening a pop-up shop at the Gyle Shopping Centre on an initial three-month basis to make it as easy as possible for fans to get their hands on all Hibernian-related products.

They’re open for business from 9.30am tomorrow morning.

Opening Hours

Monday to Friday: 9.30am-6pm.

Saturday: 9am-6pm.

Sunday: 10am-6pm.

Fans with any questions can email info@hiberniandirect.co.uk.

Alternatively, the Clubstore team are now on social media and available for all queries.

They can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Alternatively you can always order products online.

