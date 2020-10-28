Hibs’ fans hoping to see European football back at Easter Road next season received a boost today when UEFA announced Scotland will have five places in next season’s UEFA Club Competitions, increasing from the four spots they have held in previous years.

There will be sides representing the country in the Qualifying Rounds of the UEFA Champions League, the Qualifying Rounds of the UEFA Europa League as well as the newly introduced third UEFA club competition the UEFA Europa Conference League, which will begin in season 2021/22.

Scotland will now have two sides in the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Rounds. The winners of the Scottish Premiership will enter from the Third Qualifying Round and the second placed team in this season’s Scottish Premiership will enter from the Second Qualifying Round.

In the Europa League, there will be one place granted to the winners of the 2020/21 Scottish Cup and the club will enter into the Third Qualifying Round of the competition.

The clubs who finish in third and fourth place of the Scottish Premiership will enter into the newly created UEFA Europa Conference League from the Second Qualifying Round.

Key Dates

The Second Qualifying Round of the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers will begin on 20 and 21 July with the UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round starting on 22 July.

The UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round matches will begin on 5 August, 2021.

