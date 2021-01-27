Supermarket group, Morrisons announced on Wednesday it will set aside a further £5 million of food supplies to help keep the UK’s food banks stocked up this year.

Last year, the company with their network of Community Champions, put aside £10 million of stock which was delivered direct to UK food banks.

As the UK’s largest fresh foodmaker, Morrisons ran its bakery, egg and fruit & veg packing site for an extra hour every day to make, prepare and pack food required to restock the food banks – with over 2 million eggs and over 300,000 loaves of bread distributed through Morrisons own manufacturing sites.

The supermarket giant also focused on the essential products food banks were calling out for supplying 1 million packets of pasta, 1.5 million litres of long life milk and over 800,000 tins of beans to those in need. Other treats to help bring joy to families included 1 million Easter Eggs and 50,000 packs of McVities Victoria Biscuits through an innovative buy one, donate one campaign in November.

Food was distributed locally through Morrisons network of local heroes – the community champions – who work closely with food banks to ensure everyone gets what they need. The Community Champions in Edinburgh have done an enormous amount of good with the Coats4Kids appeal which collected around 1,000 coats for children, and their Random Acts of Kindness campaign.

Sadly food banks continue to play a vital role in the pandemic for many of the most vulnerable people. Research by the Trussell Trust forecasts a 61% increase in food parcels needed across its UK Network this winter – and says six emergency food parcels are given out every minute.

The £5 million donation by Morrisons will continue to distribute food to those most in need this year.

Morrisons Chief Executive, David Potts said: “As food banks continue to face the extremely challenging times they find themselves in, it is only right that we continue to play our full part at Morrisons in feeding the nation. As a business our priority remains to be kind and support those in society who find themselves struggling through this very difficult time; all of us working together means no-one need be left behind”.

Morrisons customers have also played their part throughout the pandemic, contributing over £180,000 to the Trussell Trust through Morrisons.com and donating hundreds of thousands of products in store through the Morrisons Pick Up Packs.

Customers can select a small paper bag filled with a number of items needed specifically by their local food bank labelled with a price at the front of store, pay for the items and drop off their bag on their way out.

