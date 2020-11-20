Morrisons has announced today it is offering those who hold a Blue Light Card ​a 10% discount on their shopping in stores nationwide.

This follows the 10% discount offered nationwide by Morrisons to NHS and School Staff.

The Blue Light Card is a national scheme which provides card holders with a range​ of discounts from large national retailers to local businesses including holidays, days out and insurance. There is a £4.99 charge to sign up for two years to the Blue Light Card and those who are eligible include the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces.

The Morrisons discount, which is valid till after Christmas, is a thank you to the thousands of key workers who have gone above and beyond their usual roles to provide care and support throughout the pandemic.

Blue Light Card holders will also be able to participate in a dedicated shopping hour alongside NHS workers and School staff from 6am-7am (Mon-Sat) before Morrisons stores open to other customers.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive said: “Our emergency services, social care sector and armed forces have worked tirelessly this year to provide support to the many people who need it across the UK, often in exceptionally difficult circumstances. This discount is a thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for us all.”

Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card said: “We are thrilled to partner with Morrisons in saying thank you to those who have been working on the front line during these difficult few months.

“Morrisons is a well-loved fresh food brand for many and offering a Blue Light Card discount will make a huge difference to our members. I hope that this partnership will make the Christmas food shop that little bit easier for those who go the furthest for us.”

Card holders can claim the 10% discount on their groceries by presenting their Blue Light ID card at the till in any of Morrisons 498 stores nationwide.

