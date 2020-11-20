Edinburgh shoppers can now have their favourite Aldi products delivered to their door in as little as 20 minutes as Aldi have entered a new partnership with Deliveroo.

The Cameron Toll Aldi store is one of the first in Scotland to trial the new service. This will offer local residents a selection of almost 400 Aldi products at their fingertips through the Deliveroo app.

It includes a range of essential items, such as bread, milk and fresh produce, which will be picked and packed by Aldi colleagues for delivery by Deliveroo’s network of riders.

The store says the new on-demand service has been introduced to offer customers greater flexibility and access to affordable Aldi groceries.

The trial was first launched at eight English stores in May, and is now being extended to almost 130 others.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “The new trial with Deliveroo will provide more customers in Edinburgh with access to great quality food at Aldi’s unbeatable prices.

“This is an exciting venture for Aldi which provides a new way to serve our customers during these challenging times.”

