Supermarket Morrisons is carrying out over 30,000 acts of kindness this Christmas including delivering free mince pies to local care homes, donating Rudolph carrots to local nurseries, giving away flowers in local communities, and surprising Covid-19 heroes by gifting festive hampers.

All of this is expected to reach tens of thousands of people living all over the UK in the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Staff member Sally O'Hara helps launch the Morrisons Acts of Community Kindness campaign

The Morrisons Acts of Community Kindness activity aims to help customers and communities feel festive this year after nearly halfof adults reported that their well-being was being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Research by Morrisons revealed 46 per cent of people said they are feeling more isolated and alone than they normally would. Two thirds said a simple act of kindness could help them feel reconnected with their community and three quarters said it would positively change their entire outlook for the day.

In the run up to Christmas, a Community Champion from every Morrisons store will venture out into their local community every day to conduct acts of kindness. It kicks off with nearly 100,000 mince pies being delivered to thousands of residents in hundreds of care homes across the country, from 8 December.

In addition to this:

10,000 key worker treats will be given to local healthcare workers, police and firefighters;

Nearly 9,000 gifts will be donated to disadvantaged families;

Over 4,000 ‘be kind to yourself’ packs will be handed out to customers;

Nearly 4,000 bouquets of flowers and mistletoe will be given away in local communities; and,

2,500 hampers will be gifted to local heroes who have played a big part in supporting their local area through the pandemic.

The activity continues the supermarket’s commitment of ensuring no-one gets left behind during the coronavirus pandemic. This has included Morrisons launching a Doorstep Delivery service earlier this year where colleagues deliver shopping direct to the doorstep of vulnerable and elderly customers in the community, and a £10 million donation to restock the nation’s local food banks.

Rebecca Singleton, Community Director at Morrisons said: “Small acts of kindness go a very long way. They can make our world feel like a kinder, happier and more caring place. Our Community Champions are going out into their local communities and spreading some good cheer. It’s the right thing to do in this difficult year when our stores and communities have been pulling together to look after each other.”

