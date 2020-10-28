Police are appealing for information to help trace 41-year-old Catriona Rouxel who is missing from the Howdenhall area of Edinburgh.

She has not been seen since 10.35am this morning.

Police Constable Adam Campbell of Howdenhall Police Station said :“We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Catriona, who has not been seen since yesterday. We know she has connections to Fife and Perth, along with Edinburgh and East Lothian.

“She is described as being 6ft tall, of thin build, with red hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a baggy camouflage jacket, grey hooded top, blue jeans and black trousers.

“Anyone who sees Catriona or knows where she is, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1143 of Tuesday 27 October, 2020.”

