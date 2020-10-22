When you think of Dobbies you think of an out of town shopping experience with their café and range of plants and gardening gear.

Now you won’t have to go further than Stockbridge to buy their products – and enjoy a cup of coffee too. This is the first in town Dobbies focused on their gardening products and houseplants. There is also a range of gift and seasonal items.

Little Dobbies will be on Raeburn Place and is due to open in November.

The core of the Little Dobbies’ shop will be horticulturally focused with a range of convenience gardening products. This will be complemented by a carefully curated range featuring houseplants and pots, a small range of gifts, and selected seasonal ranges. For opening, the seasonal ranges will feature Christmas items, including decorations, wreaths and hampers.

There will also be a coffee shop, offering hot and cold drinks, as well as takeaway food.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, said: “This is an exciting new venture for our team, as we launch the first Little Dobbies. The store will feature gardening essentials for city centre residents and will showcase some of the extensive ranges available at our larger stores and at dobbies.com

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the project and we can’t wait to open the doors of Little Dobbies in November.”

Opening hours for Little Dobbies will be Monday to Friday, 10:00 -18:00; Thursday 10:00-19:00; Saturday and Sunday 09:00-18:00.

For further information visit dobbies.com

It all started in 1865 with James Dobbie who created a business selling seeds. He named it Dobbie & Co. The company went on to build up a customer base and started opening garden centres that fast became a go-to destination. A turning point in the business came in 2019 with the acquisition of 37 centres – more than doubling its national footprint and strengthening its position as the UK’s leading garden centre retailer. There are now 68 centres nationwide.

