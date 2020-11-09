On Monday 9 November 2020, Dobbies’ first small format store, Little Dobbies, has opened its doors.

Located on Raeburn Place at the new development there, Little Dobbies offers a range of houseplants and gardening products. This is complemented by a carefully curated range featuring indoor and outdoor pots; a selected range of home décor and gifts; and seasonal ranges.

There’s also a coffee shop, offering hot and cold drinks, as well as takeaway treats.







All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2020.

Little Dobbies is open Monday-Friday (10:00-18:00), Thursday (10:00-19:00) and Saturday and Sunday (09:00-18:00).

For further information visit Dobbies.com

Like this: Like Loading...