Craigentinny Primary School have won the Patrick Brooks Award or Best Working Partnership at this year’s Age Scotland Awards. The school has won this for taking part in a project with North Edinburgh Dementia Care (NEDC).

The award is given for partnership working between groups who make an outstanding contribution to addressing the needs of older people.

Last year NEDC invited pupils, all of whom have an autism diagnosis, along to their day care centre and each week they joined in a wide programme of events with the older people attending the day centre. This ranged from singing to baking, and arts and crafts.

North Edinburgh Dementia Care’s Manager Susan Cull said: “It is my absolute pleasure to accept the Patrick Brooks award on behalf of North Edinburgh Dementia Care. We are all extremely thrilled that our intergenerational project with Craigentinny Primary School has been recognised as Age Scotland’s Best Working Partnership.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Craigentinny Primary School and their fantastic pupils, as well as all the wonderful staff at North Edinburgh Dementia Care, who worked together to deliver a project that was so meaningful and beneficial to members and pupils alike.

“We look forward to the day we can resume this amazing project and welcome our members and the pupils back to our lovely centre. Thank you!”

Julie Sutherland, Acting Principal Teacher of Language and Communication Classes at Craigentinny Primary School, added: “The children at Craigentinny Primary School’s Language and Communication Classes are delighted to be recognised for their inclusion in this project which they had so much fun being part of.

“It has shown us the power of intergenerational relationships, giving the children valuable opportunities to communicate and build connections. They are very thankful for the efforts of everyone involved and are looking forward to the time when they can visit again.”

Age Scotland’s Chief Executive Brian Sloan said: “I am delighted to present this year’s Patrick Brooks Award for Best Working Partnership to North Edinburgh Dementia Care and Craigentinny Primary School.

“It’s an absolute joy to see how much both members and pupils have benefitted from spending time together as part of this project, and it goes to show just how important it is to encourage building relationships and sharing skills between generations.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the centre has had to remain closed at the moment, but staff and volunteers have continued to support their members – providing a one-to-one outreach support service, daily well-being telephone calls, weekly resource packs and online activities.

“I hope it’s not too long before members are able to visit the centre once again, and that this valuable collaboration is able to continue in the future. Congratulations to all involved on this well-deserved achievement.”

