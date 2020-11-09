Graham’s The Family Dairy announce the launch of Squidgies, a healthy new flavoured children’s yogurt in a fun and easy to squeeze pouch.

In a first for Graham’s they used their own family to bring Mister Squidge to life.

The yogurt pouch was designed by Douglas Graham (12), taste approved by big sister Holly (14) and inspired by the original ‘Mister Squidge’ and little brother Charlie (22 months old). Together, they came up with the name Squidgies for the product and developed an outline of a friendly monster, wearing the brand’s signature tartan wellies and matching gloves.







Made with Graham’s creamy whole milk and fresh fruit, each Squidgies yogurt pouch is full of calcium, vitamin D and live cultures to help little ones develop a healthy and happy tummy.

Robert Graham, Managing Director, Graham’s The Family Dairy said: “Innovation and product development are something we at Graham’s pride ourselves on and this a new product specifically created for children is a first for our family dairy business. My children have been asking for some time if they could help develop a yogurt product for kids, so as the original inspiration for Squidgies, they got stuck in from the very beginning of the process. They even worked with our product and design team on flavour combinations and packaging.

“As we endeavour to continue to create delicious and nutritional dairy products for our customers from all over Scotland, as well as the rest of the UK, we hope that everyone enjoys our new yogurt pouches as much as we do.”

These little pouches are designed for little fingers to play with, squeeze and enjoy a yummy breakfast, lunch or dinner on-the-go. Squidgies are a naturally healthy and convenient snack that parents can feed their children or to add into delicious recipes, available in three tasty flavours: Strawberry, Peach and Mango and Blueberry.

Graham’s Squidgies children’s yogurt pouches are now available in SPAR (RSP 75p) stores across in Scotland, and in Tesco with the aim of rolling the product out across the UK.

