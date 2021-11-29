At Dobbies in Stockbridge, dogs are invited to have some festive fun with Santa Paws over some weekends in December.

This could be the perfect chance to snap your pet with Santa for a personal Christmas card. Slots will take place outside little dobbies in Stockbridge and must be pre-booked.

Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager at Dobbies, said: “We love welcoming furry friends to our stores throughout the year, and can’t wait to meet our four-legged customers this Christmas.

“This will be the first time Santa Paws has come to our little dobbies Stockbridge store, and we really hope locals and visitors alike can enjoy this offering.

“We have a wide range of products in-store that would make for the perfect Christmas treat for your furry friend, or special new accessory to don on Christmas day.”

Booking information for the Santa Paws events on 11, 12, 18 and 19 December 2021 in Edinburgh can be found here.

Santa with a festive pet PHOTO © Stewart Attwood Photography

