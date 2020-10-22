New special edition T-shirts from Show Racism the Red Card will be showcased by players during the upcoming SPFL Fortnight of Action weekend.

Players from all four divisions will warm-up wearing the Black t-shirts which feature a variety of quotes and powerful messages of anti-racism.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Brora Rangers,. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 07/10/2020. Hibs play host to Highland League side, Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Each player’s T-shirt contains a unique educational message from the world’s leading anti-racist campaigners, to Scotland’s young people from Show Racism the Red Card’s Creative Competition.

The launch of the new T-shirts, first seen worn by Premiership players on Matchday 1 of this season, follows the renewed partnership between the charity and the SPFL which will see players from all four divisions take action on the weekend of 23rd – 25th October.

