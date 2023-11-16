Dobbies garden centre, is preparing for a very Poinsettia Christmas, as 50,000 of the festive plants start to land in their stores from Thursday.

Both the classic red and coloured Poinsettias are now available in the Edinburgh stores with the garden centre expecting more shoppers to opt for colourful varieties to change up their Christmas décor this year.

Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer, Claire Bishop has the following tips for anyone heading to their local Dobbies to pick up a Poinsettia.

Choose a bright spot

Finding the right place for your Poinsettia is key. Poinsettias like a lot of light so you should place them in a bright spot where they’ll get at least six hours of indirect sunlight per day. However, you should avoid direct sunlight as this could scorch the plant’s leaves. Being a tropical plant, Poinsettias also like warmth so you should keep them away from windows and other draughty spots as this could cause the plant’s flowers to drop.

Watering your plant

You should only water your Poinsettia when the soil is noticeably dry to the touch. This will vary on the temperature of your home, so your plant could require watering every few days, or once a week depending on its surroundings. Poinsettias won’t thank you for waterlogged soil, so make sure they are planted in a pot with good drainage. They also like a humid environment so a Poinsettia’s leaves will benefit from regular misting, which should prevent them from drying out when you have your heating on in winter.

Feed your Poinsettia

Your Poinsettia will benefit from monthly feedings to keep it thriving long into the new year. Consider using a liquid plant food to fertilise.

For more advice, and to explore Dobbies’ full range for Christmas 2023, visit www.dobbies.com

Claire Bishop of Dobbies All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.



