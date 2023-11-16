Hibs and Hearts women face off this Saturday at Easter Road as they battle for the annual Capital Cup trophy.

Thanks to sponsors Baillie Gifford the teams are able to offer tickets to supporters free of charge, and as a result are looking to break the previous fixture attendance of 8066 set in November 2022.

With the sides separated only by goal difference in the SWPL table, it is sure to be a close affair as Hibs look to do the double on their Edinburgh rivals having beaten them earlier in the season at Tynecastle.

Both teams are enjoying good campaigns thus far with Hearts sitting fourth in the league and Hibs in fifth.

Hibs forward Jorian Baucom previewed the clash, saying: “You definitely have to prepare differently for derby games given the history between the two clubs.

“It is going to be a special day, it is going to take more than just talent, it is going to have to take pure heart, grit, we have to be committed to the game plan and willing to sacrifice everything it takes to win.

“This is like the biggest game ever…everyone talks about Hearts and Hibs between fans, family, teammates in the locker room, this is the game you want to perform in.”

Hearts defender Carly Girasoli said: “Coming off the last game we need to put things right this weekend and we are all looking forward to it.

“There’s going to be a lot of fans so there’s going to be a bit of pressure on us and on them as well, it’s going to be a good game.”

Hibs Head Coach Grant Scott said: “It’s a great credit to Ballie Gifford to allow both clubs to maximise the opportunity.

“I think the clubs have really done well in capitalising on the opportunity to give the tickets out and create a good atmosphere for the players.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 2pm and tickets can still be purchased from the Hibs ticketing website, where donations of £1 to £10 can be made that will be reinvested into the Hibernian Girls and Women’s Academy.

Attentions turn to the Capital Cup at Easter Road on Saturday 👀



Get your FREE ticket now to see @HibernianWomen take on Hearts!



🎟 https://t.co/C25vSeB5Ak pic.twitter.com/YA6HCKSfiJ — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) November 13, 2023

