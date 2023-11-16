Lothian Schools senior badminton squad took home a silver medal from the inter-area team event in Glasgow.

The Lothian line-up, comprising Lucy Degg, Amy Hunter, Tushara Sentilrajaram, Sophie Walker, David Campbell, Jacob Glass, Ben Ross and Dylan Walker, lost out 7-3 in the final to a strong host outfit.

As well as praising “excellent performances” these silver medallists had their “good manners and sporting spirit” highlighted by officials Irene Blair and Douglas Walker.

