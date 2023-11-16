Lothian Schools senior badminton squad took home a silver medal from the inter-area team event in Glasgow.
The Lothian line-up, comprising Lucy Degg, Amy Hunter, Tushara Sentilrajaram, Sophie Walker, David Campbell, Jacob Glass, Ben Ross and Dylan Walker, lost out 7-3 in the final to a strong host outfit.
As well as praising “excellent performances” these silver medallists had their “good manners and sporting spirit” highlighted by officials Irene Blair and Douglas Walker.
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com