Annual race day revved up with “golden” opportunity to win huge prizes

First footer at Musselburgh Racecourse’s New Year’s Day Meeting will have a chance to land a Golden Ticket which secures an annual Grandstand Membership to a further 24 of the East Lothian course’s 2024 race meetings.

To celebrate the 2024 New Year, 24 envelopes with fantastic prizes will be hidden around the course at the 1 January race day – with one containing a Golden Ticket which offers free priority entry and exclusive grandstand viewing at each fixture and tickets to other sensational race days throughout the year.

Musselburgh’s New Year’s Day Meeting is one of Scotland’s largest sporting events held on 1 January and usually attracts a 6000+ sell out attendance. Renowned for being a stylish affair, racegoers are also being encouraged to dress to impress for The Style Awards, with one of Scotland’s top luxury boutique’s soon to be announced as a fashion sponsor.

Aisling Johnston, Marketing Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We are starting off 2024 with a flying start and promise to keep the festive fun going past the bells.

“Each year we are adding exciting and fun elements to this day, perfect for a post-Christmas get together that has something for everyone. Glamour, music, festive culinary delights, lively entertainment and of course, top-class racing.

“The Golden Ticket hunt is once again an exciting element, with eagle eyed guests having a chance to win entry to incredible days in the racing calendar.

With more than £100,000 of prize money up for grabs, racegoers are set for a day of competitive jumps racing with the premier event the £40,000 Auld Reekie Handicap Stakes and £30,000 Hogmaneigh Hurdle taking centre stage.

The racecourse continues to pull out all the stops at the annual event, offering “first footer” ticketed bus travel from Penicuik, Dalkeith, Galashiels, Gorebridge, Dunbar, Haddington and Edinburgh which will ferry revellers to and from the East Lothian venue.

Revellers can enjoy the Highland Fling Marquee, with one of Scotland’s finest ceilidh bands, ‘Kilter’, performing their electrifying set to keep the adrenaline pumping all day long.

Aisling added: “We can’t wait to keep the party going and I would encourage people to get their tickets soon to avoid disappointment, as the event is always a sell out and we predict this year will be no different. Ticket sales are ahead of last year’s event.”

Some of Scotland’s finest street food vendors will be at the event, with top options on offer from the Bonnie Burrito, Cheese on Coast and an exclusive boozy hot chocolate with the choice of Cointreau, Bailey, and Amaretto from the Deli to keep the party goers warm.

Early bird adult tickets for the New Years Day Meeting cost £35 when purchased before 27th November, saving £10 while concession and student tickets are available for £30. Children 17 years and under go free.

Gates open at 10:30am, with the first race at 12:25pm and the last race at 15:20pm. Race times are provisional and can be found here: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures

Musselburgh Racecourse provides year-round racing action, with 25 race days across the flat and jump racing season – weekend, midweek and evening.

Every race day offers quality racing with outstanding facilities and an atmosphere to match. Its ‘Sensational 6’ includes New Year’s Day, The bet365 Scottish Cheltenham Trials Weekend, Easter Saturday, The Edinburgh Cup sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, Ladies Day and The Summer Finale weekend.

https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/new-years-day-1-1-24

