Americans in Edinburgh for Thanksgiving or those wanting an excuse to indulge in turkey a month before the Big Day, can now celebrate with Duck & Waffle’s new dining experience.

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh’s Thanksgiving Celebrations, take place on Thursday, 23 November from noon – 10pm, and promises to be an awesome Autumn feast. Whether you want to celebrate in the main dining room, or with a group in either of their private dining rooms, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has options for individuals and group bookings.



For one day only, guests can enjoy a selection of traditional dishes and Thanksgiving specials featuring Roasted Bronze Turkey with all the trimmings, Mushroom and Brie Wellington, Sweet Potatoes with marshmallows and candied pecans, and of course Bourbon Pecan Pie to finish.



Groups of 8 or more can experience a feast to remember served family-style in the spirit of Thanksgiving, which includes freshly prepared classics like Pigs in Blankets, Cheesy Polenta Croquetas, and Buttermilk Cornbread followed by the showstopper – a traditional Thanksgiving full roasted bronze Turkey, or the Mushroom & Brie Wellington with all the trimmings to share. Trailed by sides of candied pecans and marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes, crispy Brussel sprouts, truffle mac & cheese, and of course, mulled wine.



Thanksgiving specials, available on Thursday 23rd November only, are priced from £20 and the three-course sharing Feast including Mulled wine is priced at £75 per person, £35 for children under 10.



https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/menu/thanksgiving-2023/





