The award-winning dining concept, The Spanish Butcher is set to open in Edinburgh. Famed for its distinctive Galicia meets Brooklyn proposition, The Spanish Butcher will arrive on North Castle Street in spring 2024.

RUSK & RUSK has been widely credited with redefining the steak house concept in Scotland for almost 15 years across its restaurants. Now with the arrival of The Spanish Butcher in Edinburgh, east will meet west as the group expands into the city with its 90-cover restaurant.

Promising vibrant Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours across an a la carte menu, married with the very best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder, diners can expect the “most delicious and unique cuts of steak” and the freshest seafood ingredients on the menu, plus of course The Spanish Butcher’s legendary appetisers.

James and Louise Rusk PHOTO Gerardo Jaconelli)

