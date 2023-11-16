Christmas at the Palace of Holyroodhouse begins on 23 November 2023 and runs until 1 January 2024
- A Christmas tree in the wood-panelled Throne Room is the centrepiece for the displays at the palace with another glittering Nordmann Fir tree and two decorated mantelpieces to create a festive atmosphere in the storied Great Gallery.
- Velvet garlands, vibrant berries and seasonal foliage will adorn the Great Stair leading to the historic State Apartments, and wreaths will be hung in the windows in the enfilade of the King’s Rooms. Outside, the Quadrangle will have a garland visible from around the quadrangle and from the forecourt.
- In the Royal Dining Room, the grand table will be laid with a silver service and with sugared fruit and foliage.
- In the Café at the Palace in the Mews courtyard, visitors can enjoy homemade mince pies, Christmas cake and mulled wine surrounded by wreaths and garlands. Decadent Christmas-themed Afternoon Tea can also be booked in advance.
- Visitors interested in learning how monarchs have celebrated Christmas over the centuries – from exchanging Christmas cards and personal gifts to holding festive pantomimes – can hear short talks held on Thursdays throughout December.
- A programme of festive music will be performed in evening Christmas concerts on Sunday, 10 and Monday, 11 December, concluding with a glass of wine and mince pies.
- A special version of Royal Rhyme Time: Festive Fling on Monday, 4 December will give toddlers and their parents or carers the chance to celebrate through interactive storytelling, songs, and rhymes.
- On Mary, Queen of Scots’ birthday, Friday, 8 December, a special evening event at the Palace will explore life at Mary’s court.
- The Carols and Crafts: Christmas Activity Day on Saturday, 16 December gives families the chance to try their hand at making either clay decorations, inspired by the Palace’s 17th -century interiors, or Christmas crackers, a Victorian invention.
- There will also be local choirs performing songs.
- And there will be a Royal Christmas Feast Online Event on Tuesday 5 December 2023, 7.00pm to 8.00pm when Senior Curator of Decorative Arts Kathryn Jones is joined by food historian Marc Meltonville for a lively online discussion on culinary traditions of the past, covering everything from dining services to the sumptuous food served at royal Christmases.
- www.rct.uk
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.