Police Scotland are continuing their efforts to raise awareness of suicide prevention and encouraging people to seek help and to talk.

Local officers will be working with partners and will be involved in information events throughout Edinburgh to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on 10th September.

Sergeant Mark Innes from our Prevention, Intervention and Partnerships Department (PIP) said: “Figures from SAMH tell us that it is estimated that up to 1 person in 20 is thinking about suicide at any one time. Part of my role within the PIP Department is to raise awareness of the support that is provided by our partners in relation to suicide prevention in Edinburgh.

“We work closely with partners including the Samaritans and SAMH, and in the build up to World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday 10th September we will be taking the opportunity to help spread the word and direct people to where they can get help if they need it. We will publish a list of times and places, over the next 7 days, of small information events and stalls around the city.

“Maybe you have a family member or friend who may benefit from seeking help or having someone to talk to? We hope that by working with our partners to increase awareness of suicide prevention, we will encourage more people to talk to the people best trained to help them.”

