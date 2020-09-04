Hibernian Women have announced the signing of Scotland Under-19 international goalkeeper Emily Mutch.

The teenager joined the club from Heart of Midlothian following a two year stint, which included a loan spell from Celtic.

The signing means that manager Dean Gibson has now brought in two of Scotland’s up and coming talents in goals, with the signing of Sophie Allison earlier this year, as the club continue their commitment of developing some of the best young players in the country.

After securing Mutch’s signature, Gibson said: “I’m delighted to finally get Emily and make her a Hibernian player. I have been aware of her and wanted to bring Emily to the club for a long time now.

“Although being very early in her career, she has some valuable experience playing in SWPL 2 and internationally with Scotland at Under-19s level and will be a much valued addition to the squad.

“Emily and Sophie know each other very well as they both represented Scotland together during the Under-19s European Championships. I’m excited to see them pushing each other on and challenging for that number one jersey – it will be healthy competition.

“I am confident that under the influence of Chris Flockhart, Emily will progress her game to the next level and we are delighted to share the next part of her journey.”

On signing for Hibernian Mutch said: “I’m delighted to sign for the club and to be joining a team with such an experienced group of players.

“The club has been successful in the women’s game for a number of years now so when Dean came in for me it was exciting for me to have the chance to be a part of. As a goalkeeper I have worked with Chris Flockhart in the past so I am looking forward to getting the chance to work with him every week.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and I think it is one that will not only develop me as a player but also as a person.”

Goalkeeper Coach, Chris Flockhart, who will play a key role in the young player’s development said: “Emily is a great addition to the squad as she brings youth national team and SWPL experience. She has good technical ability and training ethic which will help her to settle in well.

“I’m looking forward to working with Emily again and the group of young goalkeepers we now have at the club to help them continue their development.”

