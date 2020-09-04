Hibs have announced a new partnership with information and communications technology (ICT) company Indigo Unified Communications.

The partnership will see Indigo become the club mobile phone provider, powered by Plan.com.

Hibernian Football Club

Craig Armstrong, Managing Director at IUC said of the partnership: “On behalf of myself and all the staff at Indigo Unified Comms, we are delighted to be named as the official mobile provider to Hibernian Football Club. As one of the biggest clubs in Scottish football we are thrilled to be in partnership and look forward to a very successful future. We wish the club all the very best for the season ahead.”

Murray Milligen, Hibernian’s Commercial Manager, added: “I’m delighted to add Indigo to the club’s growing partnership portfolio. It’s great to work with an ambitious company and we’re looking forward to helping them build on their presence in Edinburgh”.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Craig & Nicola on this partnership and we’re sure it will be just the start of a long and successful relationship between both organisations”.

As part of the agreement, supporters can expect to see some of Indigo’s distinctive branding around the stadium and on our LED boards.

