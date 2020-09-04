Former Hibs’ striker Simon Murray has joined Queen’s Park.

The League Two side are starting their first ever professional full-time season following 153 years of being amateur after securing the financial backing from Glasgow businessman Lord Willie Haughey.

Queen’s manager Ray McKinnon is putting together a squad crammed with previous Premiership and Championship involvement.

The son of former Hibs’ player Gary Murray, Simon started his career at Montrose in 2011 but made his name with Arbroath three years later after stints at junior sides Downfield, Tayport and Dundee Violet.

His form with the Gayfield club led to a move to Dundee United where he scored 25 times before Neil Lennon brought him to Easter Road.

He made his debut on 15th July 2017, scoring twice in a 4-0 win over former club Montrose then 10-days later scored a hat trick against another of his former clubs Arbroath.

In his first seven games he scored an impressive 10 goals including one at Ibrox in a 3-2 victory over Rangers.

His form dwindled after that but he returned to the fans’ good books with a superb strike in a 1-0 derby victory over Hearts at Easter Road.

His final game for the club came in a UEFA Europa League qualifier against NSI Runavic.

Murray moved to South African side Bidvest Wits in July 2018 and enjoyed a successful first season however an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his second campaign saw him return home.

Head Coach Ray McKinnon said: “This is a massive signing for the club and a real statement of intent regarding our ambitions. To be able to bring in a player of Simon’s calibre is hugely satisfying, and I would like to offer my thanks to everyone at the club who has worked hard to make this happen. Simon is a proven goal scorer who is humble and hard working. He has really bought into what we want to do at the club and I’m just delighted to have him on board.”

After training today Murray said: “It feels great to have joined the club. I’ve been speaking to the manager over the last couple of weeks and it’s pleasing to get the deal done. It’s clearly an exciting time and I’m excited to be part of it. The ambitions of this club and where the club are looking to go were the driving factor in my decision to choose Queen’s Park and I can’t wait to get going.”

