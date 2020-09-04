An Edinburgh College of Art student has designed a new range of tote bags for Revolve certified stores in Scotland.

Balāzs Hirth partnered with Zero Waste Scotland to produce bags to remind shoppers of the environmental importance of extending the lifespan of pre-loved items. The bags will only be available for a short time, and each participating Revolve store will have one of the three designs.

Revolve certification is a guarantee of quality second hand goods from clothes to bikes and furniture. Revolve gives customers the confidence to buy second-hand items that have been quality checked and meet high standards in safety and cleanliness.

Miriam Adcock, consumer re-use spokesperson for Zero Waste Scotland, said: “We’re really excited to have these amazing new tote bags available in selected Revolve stores. We decided to distribute the different designs around the store network because we hope customers will enjoy visiting a variety of store locations to collect a full set.

“Well done to Edinburgh College of Art student Balāzs who designed the tote bags. We feel they really bring the essence of Revolve to life, from the motto to the colourful and eye-catching designs. The environmental message to “hold on a second” really resonated with us, as it captures the importance of looking after pre-loved items and giving them a new lease of life.

Bag designer Balāzs Hirth said: “It’s wonderful to have my artwork chosen for the new Revolve tote bags as I put a lot of thought into creating them.

“By shopping for a pre-loved item, you can find many things that are like new; something that could be more valuable to you than to its first owner. When creating the designs, this thought really grabbed my attention. I started playing with the words, and this is how I came up with the motto “Hold on a second”. This line has two meanings – the positive impact that shopping second-hand has on the environment and the exciting exclamation of “hold on a second!” that shoppers make when they find their own piece of treasure.

“I hope that they will help people to become a bit more thoughtful about what they buy and promote the message to look for your own pre-loved treasure.”

As Revolve stores begin to reopen in line with Scottish Government guidelines, many are operating reduced or amended opening hours, as well as slots for donations. To avoid confusion, members of the public are being encouraged to call ahead to their local shop before visiting.

www.revolvereuse.com

