Sustrans Scotland and East Lothian Council are collaborating and will examine possible options for a cycle and pedestrian friendly link connecting Drem to Gullane.

A study published last year determined that the route was not viable at that time, but Sustrans has now revived the study. Part of the route might now be created ‘on road’, rather than as a segregated route.

East Lothian council officers are assessing the possible options now, which is timely in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Campaigners have been calling for a four mile off-road path linking the two villages, taking walkers and cyclists away from the busy B1345 for around 15 years.

An East Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to identifying and securing active travel options across East Lothian, building on many such projects to have been delivered in previous years. While the feasibility study on the potential creation of a safer link for cycling between Drem and Gullane did not identify any viable solutions for the route, we welcome the opportunity to take a fresh look having received helpful advice from Sustrans on its requirements.”

A spokesperson from Sustrans said: “Sustrans is pleased to be working with East Lothian Council and local stakeholders to take a fresh look at design options for a safe active travel route between Drem and Gullane. We know many members of the community have wanted a suitable route for a long time and we are pleased to support them and the council to achieve this ambition.”

Drem-Gullane Path Campaign spokesperson, Iain V Monk, said: “We are delighted that East Lothian Council and Sustrans Scotland are joining forces to take a fresh look at designs for a safe link between Drem and Gullane. We are hugely encouraged by their commitment to make this happen.

“In the midst of a national pandemic and climate change emergency, it is vital that more infrastructure to encourage sustainable and active travel is put in place. We very much look forward to working with council officers, Sustrans staff and other stakeholders to finally make this path a reality.

