Local officers along with their colleagues from the Road Policing department had a busy day in Corstorphine today.

Five drivers were spoken to in relation to #OpClosePass which is an initiative being rolled out by police forces across the UK to reduce the number of accidents caused by drivers not giving enough space to people riding bikes.

In Ten drivers were detected for speeding offences whilst a further two were reported for MOT offences.

Two drivers were dealt with for ‘yellow box’ offences.

One driver pulled out in front of a police cyclist and was reported for careless driving and Construction & Use offences

