Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A70 near Kirknewton, Edinburgh.

The crash happened around 11.35pm on Friday, 2 May, near the junction for the B7031 and involved the drivers of a blue Skoda Octavia car and a black Mercedes Vito taxi and a cyclist.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver was taken to hospital and later discharged. The cyclist did not require medical treatment.

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 9am on Saturday, 3 May.

Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to trace a second taxi driver who may have witnessed this crash.

“Anyone with relevant dash-cam footage is also asked to contact police.”

If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4689 of Friday, 2 May, 2025.

