Hibernian Women head coach Grant Scott insists his side will do nothing less than try and win today’s title deciding match against Rangers outright despite a draw being enough.

Leading second-place Rangers by three points heading into the final day, the permutations are simple for Scott’s side. Avoiding defeat is necessary to secure the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League title.

Not shying away from the magnitude of Sunday’s winner-takes-all clash at Ibrox Stadium, Scott has little worry regarding his players’ attitude and mindset heading into the match.

“I think the biggest part is keeping them grounded and keeping calm, we’ve got to be in control of ourselves on Sunday. And if we’re being honest the motivation really should take care of itself.

“We’re in an unbelievable position but we’ve got a massive challenge on our hands on Sunday, Rangers are a tough opponent at their home venue, with crowd behind them. But sometimes that can add some pressure.

“Our motivation should be fine, we’ve just got to control the bits we can going into the game.”

Last season, Hibs finished below the three financially-strong Glasgow teams and Hearts in Scott’s first season back in charge at the Club in what was undeniably a season of transition on and off the pitch.

Fast forward to present day, Hibs have accrued a Club-record SWPL points total and head into the final day fighting for the league title.

An emphasis on talent development, a strong team ethos and a clear tactical style has seen the team progress rapidly – something Scott is keen for everyone associated with the Club to remember regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

“I think we have to just be really conscious of what we have achieved. We’ve added a ridiculous extra number of points on last season’s total and we’re going to go in the title race to the last day of the season.

“Two, three, four, five years back we might we would have been miles from that. So, I think we have to remember where we are, where we’ve been, where we’ve came from even 12 months ago. Most of the post-split fixtures didn’t mean anything to us at that point, we were just playing the games as best we could.

“To have this now is a remarkable achievement whatever happens come Sunday but obviously we want to go that one extra now and try and get some success.”

Due to an insurmountable points difference, Glasgow City are effectively ruled out of the title race – meaning Sunday’s clash in Govan becomes a straight shoot-out for the title between Hibs and Rangers.

A draw would do for the Hibs, but Scott insists his side will be targeting nothing less than a third consecutive victory against Jo Potter’s side.

“We don’t have to be looking over our shoulder, checking results elsewhere, I think we we’re in a position that we know the permutations.

“We’re going to go and try to win the game. Having other results happen for you is thankfully out of the equation.

“We just have to go and win the game if we can and that should give you absolute focus on the job in hand.”

Like this: Like Loading...