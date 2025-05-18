Dwight Gayle bid farewell to Hibs and called time on his illustrious playing career yesterday after winning the Man of the match award despite not starting.

The veteran forward joined the Club in summer 2024 as a back up when Kieron Bowie suffered a bad injury.

He only spent a year with Hibs but he certainly made his mark.

Gayle registered 10 goal contributions in 29 appearances scoring some vital goals throughout the season – including that winner at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

Gayle was given a guard of honour at the end of the match – a special moment that he was able to enjoy with his family by his side. He told Hibs TV:

“After the game, I was very emotional, we got a fantastic reception from the fans and it has honestly been a pleasure to play for such a historic club and big club.

“I have very fond memories from my time here at Hibs –they are some of the best of my career. The dressing room has been unbelievable, as well as the coaching staff – so I am so thankful that I was able to end it in this way.

“I was a bit embarrassed in the end, I was awarded ‘Man of the Match’ but I had an absolute stinker. But I was very emotional at the end because football means so much to me.

“It has been such a pleasure to be around some of the boys in the dressing room, to see some of them progress in their careers and get international call-ups as well brings me nothing but joy.”

Reflecting on his career as a whole, Gayle explained how much he has enjoyed the last 12 months and assured the Hibs fans that he would be back as a supporter next season!

“Hibs has been a completely different part of my career; I have come here and tried to help the team in any way I can – either on the pitch or off the pitch.

“I got some nice video messages from the boys on my last day on how I have helped them or helped the team which was great to hear. I have formed a lot of friendships and there are people at the Club that I will stay in touch with in the future.

“I will be coming back here next season to watch the European games for sure! It has been a fantastic year for me, and I am so thankful that I have been able to come to Hibs and experience it.”

