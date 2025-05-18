Pride Edinburgh is due to hold their 2025 march on 21 June through the city centre, but they have just announced that all politicians will be banned.

it is customary for politicians of all parties to make impassioned speeches from the top of the Pride bus outside The Scottish Parliament before the march then proceeds up the Royal Mile and eventually to The Meadows.



This year however the organisation says that it cannot have any politicians in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the Equality Act 2010.

In a statement which you can read below the organisation says: “The organising team is alarmed by the ongoing rollback of protections and support for the transgender community driven by those in power across both the Scottish and UK governments and political parties.”

The statement continues: “It is clear those in power and the combined voices of political parties across the UK by their silence and inaction, are not hearing the voices of our community and it would be wrong for Pride Edinburgh 2025 to give political parties a platform at our event.”

