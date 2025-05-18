David Gray praised his players for giving absolutely everything as they drew 2-2 with Rangers on the final day of the William Hill Premiership campaign.

It was an end-to-end match at Easter Road with Hibs coming from behind twice to get a point.

Whilst there wasn’t anything to play for in terms of final league position, Gray praised his players for their commitment and effort during the match.

He said: “It certainly wasn’t a nothing game. There was always going to be an edge to the game, and both sets of players gave absolutely everything. My players have given me everything all season and it was a good way to end the season.

“We would’ve liked to have won the game, of course, but the effort and commitment was there, and they can go and enjoy the summer now.”

Now the season has come to a close, Gray will reflect on the campaign, and believes he’s learnt a lot over the last 12 months.

“I’ve learnt a lot about myself, the players, the group during that adversity at the start. I’ve said it for a number of weeks now, the strength of the group and the dressing room is as great as I’ve seen it. The adversity put them in a better place, and they deserve the credit for coming through that period and what they’ve achieved this season.

“It’s an incredible achievement when you think we were bottom of the league in December and finished third with a game to spare; it’s a fantastic achievement.”

At the end of the game, the players came together with the supporters for a rendition of Sunshine on Leith, another special moment to add to what’s been a special season.

“There’s been many special moments this season; highs and lows,” admitted Gray.

“We’ve had Sunshine on Leith back-to-back, it’s the greatest song in football for me, and the players deserved that at the end of the game for their efforts this season. To have that moment with the fans, and their families – because they go through it every day – creates more special moments. The players fully deserve a well-earned break now.”

