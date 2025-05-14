Detectives investigating recent gang war activity have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man in connection with damage to properties in Edinburgh.

The incidents happened at properties in the Campion Road and Cumnor Crescent areas of the city during the evening of Saturday, 10 May, 2025.

He has also been charged in connection with a reset offence after a car was stolen from the Falkirk area on 29, April, 2025.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in the Gilmerton area on the morning of Wednesday, 14 May, 2025 where the man was arrested.

He has been charged and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 15 May, 2025.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “We continue to work at pace to identify and apprehend anyone we believe is involved in incidents of violent disorder, and arrests will continue as our investigation progresses.

“If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

