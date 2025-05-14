Farrpoint the digital connectivity consultancy has moved into a new head office in Fountainbridge and says it will “continue to expand into new areas as technology and the markets develop”.

The company now has a team of 24, with four offices in Scotland, England, the US and Canada. The BCorp moved to a new base at Lochrin Square when its need for larger premises arose. This decision reflects not only business growth but also a commitment to creating the environment to support collaboration in the company. The new office fits in with the BCorp certification and also its adoption of a net zero policy.

Andrew Muir CEO of FarrPoint said: “The move to our new office represents a milestone in FarrPoint’s journey.

“As our client base and staff numbers grow, It’s a space that’s not only better suited to our current team but also supports our ambitions for further growth in the years ahead.”

While the business has made new appointments it is also looking for people to join the team of consultants, economists and data analysts which supports public and private sector clients.



Jean-Donan Olliero has joined FarrPoint as a Principal Consultant and Head of the Telecoms practice. Jean-Donan originally worked at FarrPoint from 2015 to 2019 before moving on to a senior role with a French telecom operator Axione during their peak investment in Scotland. His return brings a wealth of consultancy experience and deep market knowledge that will strengthen FarrPoint’s influence in the telecoms sector.

FarrPoint is also pleased to welcome Kate Milne as its new Economist. Kate brings strong expertise in economic modelling, impact assessments, and strategic partnerships from her previous work at Fraser of Allander Institute. Kate also volunteers at The Women in Economics Initiative, aimed at bridging the gender gap in the field of economics, and has already been contributing to FarrPoint’s ESG practices and speaking at Scotland’s first BCORP festival.

FarrPoint has also hired a new Project Assistant, Christina Muir, who has moved for the role from the Scottish Highlands. With a background in research, copywriting and project management, Christina is now a big part of FarrPoint’s quality and project assurance.

The team at FarrPoint PHOTO Stewart Attwood Photography 2025.

