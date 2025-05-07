Police in East Lothian have arrested a 34-year-old man following a crash that injured a male police officer.

The crash took place on Haddington’s High Street shortly before 4pm yesterday Tuesday 6 May 2025.

The officer was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

An investigation into the circumstances has been launched and the road was closed. Officers put local diversions in place.

Police say that their enquiries are continuing.

