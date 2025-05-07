Say hello to Lucy, a delightful 6-year-old crossbreed with a heart full of love and a tail that never stops wagging.

This loving, clever dog is all about spending time with her favourite people, whether it’s curling up on the sofa for a cuddle or zooming around the garden with her toys.

Lucy is a true homebody who thrives in a calm, relaxed environment. She prefers a peaceful household where she can feel safe and settled, so she’s looking for a quiet home without too many comings and goings.

In return, she’ll offer you endless affection, loyalty, and lots of playful moments.

She’s incredibly smart and loves to show off her impressive list of tricks, from a dramatic “play dead” to paw shakes and weaving between your legs!

Lucy loves to learn and enjoys being mentally stimulated, especially when there’s a squeaky toy or game of tug waiting as a reward.

Out on walks, Lucy prefers quiet routes where she can enjoy the world at her own pace, free from the hustle and bustle of busy paths.

She walks beautifully on lead and is fully housetrained. She’d love a secure garden where she can run, play, and soak up the sun.

Lucy would suit someone who is home most of the day and looking for a devoted, fun, and affectionate companion.

She’s also happy to hop in the car and join you on outings, this girl is always ready for a bit of adventure by your side.

With her loving nature, playful spirit, and clever mind, Lucy is more than ready to bring joy to a lucky new home. If she sounds like the match for you, please call 01506 873459 for more information regarding rehoming.

You can also follow us on X @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Additionally, if you’d like to find out more about becoming a foster carer for some of our canine pals before they find their forever home, then do feel free to come on down to our centre for a chat. Dogs

Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers within a 60 mile radius of the centre. Please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested shouldemail our Volunteer Coordinator at Gary.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk.

