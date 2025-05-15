Roxy the Lurcher is bursting with life and love to share with the right family.

This sweet-natured and affectionate three-year-old has stolen the hearts of everyone at the centre with her playful spirit and gentle personality.

Roxy thrives on companionship and adores spending time with her human friends. Whether she’s chasing her toys around the garden or simply enjoying a cuddle,

Roxy brings joy wherever she goes.

Highly intelligent and eager to learn, she would do best in a home committed to continuing her training and helping her grow in confidence and skill.

Roxy is looking for an adult-only home where she can be the only pet so she can get all the snuggles to herself.

She would prefer to have someone around for most of the day, as she truly flourishes with company and routine.

While she prefers to be the centre of attention at home, she’s happy to greet polite dogs when out on walks.

If you’re looking for a loyal, lively, and loving companion, Roxy could be the perfect match for you.

She’s ready to start her next chapter with a family who will give her the time, patience, and affection she deserves.

If she sounds like the match for you, please call 01506 873459 for more information regarding rehoming. You can also follow us on X @DT_WestCalder and Instagram@dogstrust_westcalder.

Additionally, If you’d like to find out more about becoming a foster carer for some of our canine pals before they find their forever home, then do feel free to come on down to our centre for a chat.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers within a 60 mile radius of the centre.

Please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested should email our Volunteer Coordinator at Gary.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk.

