Hibernian Women’s 4-2 victory over Celtic last night means the title race will go down to the final day, with Hibs three points ahead of both Sunday’s opponents Rangers and third-place Glasgow City.

Avoiding defeat to Rangers at Ibrox would ensure the title is lifted by Hibernian for the first time in 18 years.

Kathleen McGovern bagged a brace as Ciara Grant and Eilidh Adams also converted to seal a crucial three points in the penultimate league game of the campaign.

Head coach Grant Scott insists his team remains “hungry and driven” following the win.

Speaking after the final whistle Scott said:”I thought the players were magnificent. We asked them for a good start, and they showed their energy.

“I thought we managed to smother Celtic pretty well for a sustained period in that first part of the first half and got ourselves in a really good position. We had our moments, wobbled a little bit, but I think we saw the game through.

“We’ve done our job tonight and we’ve taken it to the last game, which is an unbelievable achievement already.”

On the match itself, Scott praised his strikers for once more “showing their class” and lauded praise on “terrific performer” Caley Gibb, but admitted the team as a whole were disappointed by the two goals Celtic snatched.

“We said at the end of the match as a group we were disappointed with the goals we lost and I think we’ve set better standards than that this year.

“Full credit to the goalkeepers and the back line that have done that all season long. But yeah, we managed to get ourselves in front and probably put the game almost to bed with the fourth goal.

“I thought we showed a lot of control, composure. Celtic were still very, very threatening.

“They’re still a terrific team with some really, really talented individuals. So once again, the girls have had to manage that and credit to them for it.”

Like this: Like Loading...