Join an online book event today with Graeme Macrae Burnet

Want to have a wonderful Wednesday? Then sign up today for tomorrow’s online event with Scottish author, Graeme Macrae Burnet.

Join the Booker Prize shortlisted author of Case Study and His Bloody Project, to discuss his most recent release, A Case of Matricide, along with a live Q&A session.

Hosted by BorrowBox, one of the library’s audiobook service providers, it is easy to sign up to this FREE event here:

bolinda.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_97cmBzGPQLqgEjx-DHUxNQ

Two Edinburgh schools ban phones

Two of the schools run by The City of Edinburgh Council, Portobello High School and Queensferry High School will be the first in Scotland to try out a scheme to ban phones in school. The pilot comes into effect today with pupils required to store their phones in lockable pouches at the start of each school day.

Queensferry High School | Image via Google StreetView

Carol Grigor to receive award today

Carol Grigor, CBE, Chair of the Dunard Fund is to receive the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy on Wednesday night at Edinburgh Castle.

Ms Grigor’s support for arts and cultural causes extends from the USA to Australia, and more recently Ireland, along with support in the UK for organisations including the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Edinburgh International Festival. She is backing the new Dunard Centre and also the creation of the National Centre for Music at the former Royal High School.

Carol Grigor at the site of the Dunard Centre next to St Andrew Square

Peaceful Protest

A reminder that there is a peaceful protest at Ashley Terrace this evening at 5pm. This follows a crash at this junction in the last ten days which led to an 80 year-old woman being taken to hospital with serious injuries. Local residents have been calling for pedestrian crossings here for some time.

Portobello’s Story

Join a walk with Heritage Guides who explain what it includes: “At the foot of John Street, in Porty’s Community Garden, you’ll find the Coade Pillars.

“Originally located in the garden of Argyle House, they are constructed from moulded blocks of Coade stone – named after Eleanor Coade the inventor of the artificial stone which she called ‘Litho di pyra’.

“Her work can be seen all over the world and is on some of the most prominent buildings in the UK including Buckingham Palace. Fancy finding out more about the gardens historic use?

“Join us on 10th May for a guided tour through – ‘Portobello’s Story’. In partnership with @porty_festival

“Starting at 10am, over the course of 60 minutes, we will take you on a journey through 400 years of local history, visiting the beautiful @portobellotownhallArt @thegeorgecinema@bellfieldporty@the_tower_portobello and iconic Promenade on the River Forth, with many more included.

Ticket price includes a cuppa courtesy of @sebsurbanjungle where our guide will be delighted to escort you at the end of your tour.

Book now at https://portyfestival.co.uk

